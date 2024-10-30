Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 117,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,954. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.60. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

