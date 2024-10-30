CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Short Interest Update

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,683.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $82,716,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,757,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGON traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
