Champion Iron (CIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million.

CIA opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIA shares. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

