Chase (NYSE:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

