Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 1,948,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,300. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

