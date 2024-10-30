Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

