China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,595 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

