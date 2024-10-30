China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,837 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

