China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after acquiring an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of IDYA opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

