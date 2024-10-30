China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,060,000 after acquiring an additional 221,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $23,817,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPMC opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

