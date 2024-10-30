China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.65 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.