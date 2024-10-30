China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

