Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 6.4 %

CMG traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. 10,912,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,833. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

