Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LDSVF traded down $50.00 on Wednesday, hitting $11,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $11,087.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13,370.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12,661.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,190.48.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
