Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LDSVF traded down $50.00 on Wednesday, hitting $11,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $11,087.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13,370.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12,661.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12,190.48.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

