Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Chubb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28,765.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,705,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $286.55. The company had a trading volume of 362,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average of $270.23. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $212.82 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

