Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Chuy’s by 257.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

