CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

CleanTech Alpha Company Profile

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company’s corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

