Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.95-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.25. 1,525,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,459. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

