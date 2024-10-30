Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coates International, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:COTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Coates International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Coates International Price Performance
Coates International Company Profile
Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coates International
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Coates International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coates International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.