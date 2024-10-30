Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.92 on Wednesday, reaching $211.74. 9,415,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $209.20. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $73.56 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.