Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.05 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. 882,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,773. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

