Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.1 million-$254.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.0 million. Columbus McKinnon also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.74 EPS.

CMCO opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $930.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

