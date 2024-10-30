Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 6,919,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,483,422. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 145.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 42,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 39,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 171,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Comcast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,701,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

