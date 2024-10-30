Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.
Comcast Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 145.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 42,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 39,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 171,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Comcast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,701,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
