Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Community Bank of the Bay Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.
About Community Bank of the Bay
Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.
