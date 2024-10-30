Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Holdings Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,698 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,257,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

