Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,766.0 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $17.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Computershare has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

