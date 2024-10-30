Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,766.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $17.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Computershare has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.80.
About Computershare
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.