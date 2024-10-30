CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.300-1.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 531,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. CONMED has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

