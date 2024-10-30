COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.560-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-$2.58 EPS.

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 136,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

