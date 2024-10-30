COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.560-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-$2.58 EPS.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:CDP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 136,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
