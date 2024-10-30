Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 4,782,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
