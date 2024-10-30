Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1455283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

