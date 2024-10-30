Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. 68,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,240. Crane has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

