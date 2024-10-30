Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.200 EPS.

Crane Stock Up 4.3 %

Crane stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $163.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

