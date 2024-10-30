Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 40,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $257.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.