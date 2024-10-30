Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

