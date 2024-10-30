Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

