Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $116,765.10 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. KeyCorp downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.