CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $797.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.51.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.