CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,984. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $803.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 344.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

