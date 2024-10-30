CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $302.52. Approximately 1,341,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,137,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 586.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

