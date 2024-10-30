CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.88. 62,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 34,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Partners Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.