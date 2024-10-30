CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,077,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,452,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,779.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.49. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

