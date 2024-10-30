D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $217.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.32. 1,749,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,600. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.