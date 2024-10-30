Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 28839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
