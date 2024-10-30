Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 997.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GeoPark worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

