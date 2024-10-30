Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE EBR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.