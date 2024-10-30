Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 26,350 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after buying an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,534,000 after buying an additional 1,746,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after buying an additional 1,711,784 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HDB opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.