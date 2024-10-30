Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $17.64 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $17.64 million and $9,357.56 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,937.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00516671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00100500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00227671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00070149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

