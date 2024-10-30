dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $10,742.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00099856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011423 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9952594 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $30,722.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.