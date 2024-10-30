Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

