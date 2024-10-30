Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 188,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

